Allergan Wins Bid To ID Breast Implant Patients In MDL

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled that patients accusing Allergan Inc. of hiding the health risks of its textured breast implants must reveal their identities in court filings, according to an order made public Monday, reasoning that their potential embarrassment doesn't justify anonymity in the multidistrict litigation. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Dickson granted Allergan's motion to prohibit anonymous pleadings, citing the court's jurisprudence of allowing unnamed litigants only in exceptional cases involving topics such as abortion, mental illness and sexuality. The Allergan patients wanted to prevent the disclosure of their personal medical conditions, according to Judge Dickson's decision. But that...

