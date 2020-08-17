NTIA Elevates Social Media Hawk To Acting Agency Head

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's telecom agency branch has elevated a recent hire with a history of taking on social media platforms to its top post as the agency seeks to help the president crack down on online moderation. Adam Candeub is the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's fourth administrator in a little more than a year, marking another twist in the agency's leadership turnover. An NTIA spokesman confirmed the staffing change, which occurred Aug. 10, to Law360 on Monday. According to the agency's staffing page, the most recent acting Administrator Doug Kinkoph stepped down to acting deputy assistant secretary to cede the position...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS