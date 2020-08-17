Manufacturers Wary Of N. American Trade Deal Labor Rules

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Manufacturers said that procedural guidelines for potential labor violations of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement needed to be revised to include deadlines, an appeals process and limited remedies. In a Saturday letter, NAM, the largest manufacturing association in the U.S., told the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative that the North American trade deal needs to provide certainty and continuity to businesses, but the Interagency Labor Committee for Monitoring and Enforcement's proposed guidelines could force companies into lengthy and expensive proceedings without deadlines. "It is critical that timelines be added to the interim guidelines to ensure that legitimate...

