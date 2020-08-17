3 Firms Get $16.8M For $60M Tesla-SolarCity Suit Deal

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor Monday approved Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP's $16.8 million award for brokering a $60 million settlement with six Tesla Motors Inc. directors in a stockholder challenge of Tesla's $2.6 billion SolarCity merger. During a hearing held via telephone, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III approved the $60 million deal with the settling directors, while claims against company founder Elon Musk are still on track for trial next year. The firms will receive $15 million for attorney fees and another roughly $1.8 million for expenses, a...

