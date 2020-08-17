DC Circ. Won't Speed Up Remand Of NY's Ozone Review

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday refused New York's request to hurry up and mandate that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency take another look at the state's request for stronger ozone emissions controls for polluters that lie upwind of the greater New York metropolitan area. In a short order, the appeals court panel said it would not speed up the issuance of its mandate, allowing any rehearing requests to be made first. New York, New Jersey and New York City, along with environmental groups including the Sierra Club, had said additional delay would cause more harm. The EPA has said there is no urgent...

