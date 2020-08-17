Feds Fight Bid To Reinstate Immigration Case Closures

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- The government has urged a Minnesota federal court to throw out a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to restrict immigration judges' authority to table lower-priority cases, claiming that courts can't review those kinds of immigration decisions. Government lawyers told the court on Friday the executive branch has full unreviewable discretion over decisions made in deportation proceedings under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The government also contended that decisions over whether to pause, or administratively close, an immigrant's removal proceedings are not final orders that can be contested in court. The lawsuit's claim that the restrictions on administrative closure, established in...

