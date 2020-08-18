MGM Casino Gets Most Claims Cut From Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has partially granted an MGM casino and hotel's request to toss claims brought by a woman whose husband suffered cardiac arrest and was left unattended on the casino's floor, while keeping intact one negligence claim relating to the staff's alleged inaction. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow said in Monday's order that while Theresa Tolbert-Boyd's other two theories of alleged negligence are dismissed, her claim that staff did not summon emergency medical personnel until 20 minutes after Donald Franice Boyd experienced cardiac arrest is sufficient to withstand MGM's motion to dismiss. "While the actual response time by defendants is...

