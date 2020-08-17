Salas Shooting Sparks NJ Bid To Make Impersonation A Crime

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Pretending to be someone in uniform when breaking the law would itself be a crime under New Jersey legislation unveiled Monday, after a lawyer allegedly posed as a FedEx driver when he gunned down U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son and wounded her husband at their Garden State home in July. As part of state lawmakers' varied response to the July 19 shooting by self-described "anti-feminist" attorney Roy Den Hollander, the bill would establish the crime of "impersonating a uniformed professional to further criminal activity." Under A.B. 4566, the severity of that crime would depend on the nature of the underlying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS