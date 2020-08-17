Bernstein Liebhard To Lead Bed Bath & Beyond Investor Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP snagged the lead counsel role in securities litigation over Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s post-holiday shopping season sales slump on Friday, defeating a rival firm's objection that the suing investor has no stake in the fight because he has to turn over any winnings to his mother. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo appointed Bernstein Liebhard LLP to helm the litigation and the Law Offices of Jan Meyer & Associates PC as liaison counsel for the proposed class in two consolidated suits. The order also handed the lead plaintiff role to Bernstein Liebhard's client,...

