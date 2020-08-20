Ballard Adds 2 From Bryan Cave To Ariz. Employment Office

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP has added two experienced labor and employment attorneys to its Phoenix office from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, the firm has announced. Jay Zweig and Melissa Costello join leading labor attorney Ronald J. Stolkin at the firm's posting in Arizona's capital city. Ballard Spahr counts nearly 40 labor and employment attorneys across the firm's 15 offices, according to the firm, which announced the new additions this week. Zweig and Costello have worked together for almost two decades, they said in a joint phone interview Thursday. They first met when Costello was still in law school at the University...

