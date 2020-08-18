EEOC Sues Texas Auto Recycler For Firing Worker On Chemo

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is alleging that an East Texas auto recycling center discriminated against a payroll employee who was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer, firing her during her chemotherapy treatment instead of making a reasonable accommodation. In a lawsuit filed Monday, the EEOC alleges that K&L Auto Crushers LLC, in Tyler, Texas, fired Claudia Vestal in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The EEOC told the court the lawsuit was filed only after its attempts at pre-litigation settlement with K&L had failed. Vestal, who was hired in July 2017 to be K&L's controller — handling payroll, billing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS