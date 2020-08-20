Sidley Austin Pulls Aviation Pro From Winstead In Dallas

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired a Winstead PC shareholder experienced in the aviation industry who has worked closely with major airlines including American Airlines Inc. to co-lead the firm's aviation practice group in Dallas. Bart Biggers has joined Sidley Austin as partner, the firm announced Monday. He will also be a member of the firm's mergers and acquisitions and private equity global practice groups. Biggers designed, implemented and executed the process for the assumption, rejection and renegotiation of contracts for American Airlines' 2011 chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring, according to the firm. He has advised other international and domestic airline companies on...

