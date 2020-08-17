High Court Taps Kirkland's Nielson To Defend FHFA Structure

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tapped Kirkland & Ellis LLP attorney Aaron Nielson to defend the constitutionality of the single-director structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency during the high court's next term. The Supreme Court said that it had decided to invite Nielson to participate as amicus in Collins et al. v. Mnuchin et al. and Mnuchin et al. v. Collins et al., dueling appeals that ask the justices to decide whether it violates the Constitution's separation of powers for the FHFA to be structured with a single director at the top. The high court asked Nielson, currently of...

