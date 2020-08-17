BREAKING: Judge Blocks Trump Admin. Rule That Nixed LGBTQ Health Bias Protections

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday blocked recent Trump administration regulations that rolled back anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people in the health care arena, holding that the rules likely conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that federal law bans workplace bias based on sexual orientation and gender identity....

