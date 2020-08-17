Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Stops HHS From Axing LGBTQ Bias Protections

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday blocked recent Trump administration regulations that rolled back anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ patients, holding that the rules likely conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that federal law bans workplace bias based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

HHS regulations rolling back LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections likely run afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, a New York federal judge said Monday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Senior U.S. District Judge Frederic Block ruled that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ignored the ramifications of the Supreme Court's June decision in...

