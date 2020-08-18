11th Circ. Lets Fla. A&M Student Stay Anonymous In Rape Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A former Florida A&M University student can keep her identity cloaked in her case against its board of trustees over the university's alleged mishandling of her three rape complaints, as the Eleventh Circuit ruled the school waited too long to appeal. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said Monday the university was too late in appealing a trial court's March 2019 denial of its second bid to reveal the full name of the former student, called S.B. The lower court had already denied the university's first attempt in February 2018, instead granting her privacy request. The panel said there was...

