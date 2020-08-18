Endo Fights Class Cert. In Investors' Drug Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Endo International challenged its shareholders' class certification bid in their generic drug price-fixing suit, arguing in Pennsylvania federal court that the Chicago pension fund seeking to represent the class fails to satisfy several of the federal requirements for the role. The court can't make the current lead plaintiff, Park Employees' and Retirement Board Employees' Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago, the class representative because Chicago Park is an inadequate, atypical candidate for the role, and because it has not established that common damages issues predominate individual ones, Endo said Monday. Chicago Park is at odds with the rest of the prospective...

