DHS Rips GAO Report, Says 'Something Afoot In The Swamp'

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 11:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security pushed back Monday against a GAO report released last week that found two top DHS officials were illegally appointed, calling the report a "brazenly partisan product issued by [a] supposed nonpartisan agency" in a statement, and suggesting in a letter that "something's afoot in the swamp." In the eight-page letter to the GAO, the department wrote that the office's findings are "baffling and baseless" and ignore clear evidence. The letter repeatedly called the report "suspect" and demanded that the GAO rescind it immediately. "As the reader reaches the report's conclusion, he is left with the...

