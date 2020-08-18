Ex-Biofuel Exec Looks To Limit Fuel-Credit Fraud Sentence

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Former Keystone Biofuels Inc. President Ben Wootton asked a Pennsylvania federal court on Monday to sentence him to roughly 63 months for his involvement in a scheme that defrauded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by claiming millions in biodiesel tax credits. Wootton was convicted last year alongside Keystone's former CEO, Race Miner, as well as Keystone itself over charges they passed off fuel that didn't meet EPA biofuel standards to claim lucrative renewable-fuel credits. Wootton's and Miner's sentencings are both set for Oct. 20. Wootton asked the court to grant a two-level downward departure from a total offense level of 28,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS