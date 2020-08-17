Pop Star Lizzo Dodges 'Truth Hurts' IP Claims, For Now

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Pop star Lizzo has won a bid to nix counterclaims by three songwriters who say they deserve credit for her chart-topping song "Truth Hurts," though the California federal judge handling the lawsuit decided to give the songwriters another chance to make their case. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee said Friday that Justin Raisen, Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman had not adequately shown they have an ownership interest in the 2019 hit based on their work on an earlier Lizzo song called "Healthy." "Counterclaimants allege in plain terms that the parties created and finished Healthy as a standalone song before Lizzo...

