Naturalization Fee Hike Is 'A Wealth Test,' Says New Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts legal nonprofit asked a federal court to bar U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from raising fees for green card holders applying for naturalization on Monday, calling the rate hike "a wealth test for citizenship." Project Citizenship, which helps immigrants in Massachusetts complete and submit applications for naturalization, said that a new rule to increase the filing fee for N-400 naturalization applications from the current price of $640 to $1,170 will also disqualify 97.2% of green card holders from receiving fee waivers. "In effect, this change constitutes a wealth test for citizenship, preventing large numbers of low-income [lawful permanent residents]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS