UK Court OKs Builder's Loss Of VAT Registration In Tax Row

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- HM Revenue & Customs has the authority to suspend the value-added tax registration of a U.K. construction company accused of participating in tax fraud, a British court said Tuesday, adding it wouldn't reinstate the company during its appeal. The High Court rejected Ingenious Construction Ltd.'s claim that barring it from operating in the VAT regime would destroy the company economically before the case could be appealed. The case is being expedited, and the company will have an opportunity to prove during the next several months that it didn't participate in fraud, the court said. HMRC accused Ingenious of facilitating VAT fraud...

