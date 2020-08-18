NCA May Be Drawn Into Clyde & Co Oil Asset Freeze Fight

Law360, London (August 18, 2020, 3:33 PM BST) -- A judge held a private hearing on Tuesday over potentially drawing the National Crime Agency into a battle over whether a major British law firm must freeze a Saudi oil company's money in the U.K. amid a massive fraud investigation into Malaysia's state investment fund. A High Court judge has said he will hear in private an application to join the crime-fighting agency to the proceedings over a Saudi oil company's money. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Judge Richard Snowden said in an oral judgment at the High Court that he will hear an application to join the crime-fighting agency to the proceedings in...

