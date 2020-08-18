Cooley, Sidley Steer Electric Car Co.'s $2.4B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Development-stage electric car company Canoo said Tuesday it will go public via a merger with a blank check company backed by Hennessy Capital, in a deal steered by Cooley and Sidley Austin that values the combined company at $2.4 billion. Los Angeles-based Canoo Holdings Ltd.'s expected combination with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV will give it access to $600 million in proceeds that are earmarked for the company's planned production and launch of its electric vehicles. Those proceeds include capital from a more than $300 million private investment in public equity deal. Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies,...

