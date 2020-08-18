Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Can't Use Zillow To Nix Williams-Sonoma's IP Claim

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Monday denied Amazon's bid to dismiss a copyright infringement claim from Williams-Sonoma's suit over allegedly unauthorized online sales of the cookware maker's goods, ruling that the complaint sufficiently pled its accusations that Amazon improperly uses Williams-Sonoma's photos in advertisements.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse's order focused on a copyright claim that is part of a broader suit that includes service and trademark claims. In Monday's order, the judge said that Williams-Sonoma sufficiently pled Amazon was "actively involved" in the infringement of the photos, citing a standard for website owners recently established by the Ninth Circuit in VHT...

