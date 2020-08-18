9th Circ. Urged To Consider Caribou In Alaska Drill Plan

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and an Alaskan tribe have asked the Ninth Circuit to kill ConocoPhillips' winter oil and gas exploration plans, which they say pose a threat to wild caribou in the region. The Native Village of Nuiqsut, the Alaska Wilderness League, the Natural Resources Defense Council and others urged the circuit court on Monday to vacate and declare unlawful what they claim is a deficient Bureau of Land Management 2018 record of decision and environmental assessment for the project. They said the environmental review ignored the latest scientific studies and instead relied on a broad 2012 analysis for the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska that was...

