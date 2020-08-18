NJ High Court Lets Pfizer Arbitrate Flight Attendant's Bias Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has found that a former Pfizer Inc. employee has to arbitrate her religious bias suit, ruling that an arbitration agreement doomed her case. A majority of justices on Tuesday reversed a state appellate court decision that allowed Amy Skuse to take her case before a jury, finding that she was "clearly informed" that she gave up her right to sue the pharmaceutical giant for employment discrimination. The majority said that a mutual arbitration and class waiver agreement, along with "related communications," put her on notice that "she was deemed to assent to" the agreement if she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS