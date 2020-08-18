Furniture Shop Wants Mattress Fiber Suit Put To Bed

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Value City Furniture urged a federal judge Monday to toss an Illinois consumer's proposed class claims that the shop unlawfully sold him a mattress that allegedly leaked fiber glass, arguing the man lacks standing to bring some accusations. The furniture shop argued that U.S. District Judge Mark Beatty should dismiss every claim in consumer John Ladas' proposed nationwide class action because his allegations either fail as a matter of law or lack the amount of specificity that would otherwise be required to proceed. Judge Beatty should also toss the class claims from Ladas' suit because resolving them "will necessitate individualized factual...

