New DOL Regs Let Workers See 401(k) In Monthly Installments

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- New U.S. Department of Labor regulations proposed Tuesday would require 401(k) plan administrators to inform plan participants of how their savings would translate to lifetime monthly payments upon retirement. The regulations would compel plan administrators to map out people's 401(k) account balances in installments on benefit statements, showing the workers what they'd receive each month upon retirement if single or married. "Our goal is to help workers and retirees understand how savings translate to retirement income," said Jeanne Klinefelter Wilson, who heads the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration. The regulations were released as an interim final rule, which the DOL will...

