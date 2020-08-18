PTAB Skeptical Of Google's Bid To Nix Data Compression IP

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board pushed back Tuesday on Google's argument that an earlier invention discloses a key element of a Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC data compression patent, with one judge saying the tech giant's argument depended on unsupported expert testimony. Administrative Patent Judge Gregg I. Anderson said "there's absolutely no support" in Google's expert's testimony to back up his opinion of how a skilled artisan would understand the earlier invention, a 1994 patent. The judge also suggested that the earlier patent doesn't seem to expressly disclose the key element of Realtime's patent — tracking the number of pending data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS