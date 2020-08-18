Surgeon, Distributor Cop To Kickbacks In Medical Fraud Case

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An orthopedic surgeon and a medical distributor have copped to kickback charges and obstruction of an investigation into a Massachusetts medical device company's alleged $8 million scheme to line doctors' pockets in exchange for their use of its spinal surgery products, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced a round of plea deals in the fraud litigation centered on spinal implant maker SpineFrontier Inc., with distributor John Balzer admitting to receiving $1.2 million to set up a $379,000 kickback arrangement between SpineFrontier and Missouri surgeon Jason Montone. In exchange for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS