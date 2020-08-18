Commerce Piles Duties On Chinese Lawn Mower Engines

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce assigned early countervailing duties as high as 21.29% on Chinese lawn mower imports in addition to anti-dumping duties set last week, finding that the products are being illegally subsidized by the Chinese government. Commerce preliminarily determined Monday that Chinese small vertical engine producers Chongqing Kohler Engines Ltd. and Chongqing Zongshen General Power Machine Co. Ltd. are receiving illegal subsidies from Beijing in the form of grants, loans and tax reductions. Based on the subsidies the companies received, Commerce preliminarily assigned Kohler a countervailing duty rate of 13.45% and Zongshen a rate of 21.29%, according to the...

