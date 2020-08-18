Pot E-Comm Site Leafly Taps GC, Getty Alum To Be New CEO

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Marijuana information site and e-commerce platform Leafly said Tuesday that its general counsel will be taking over as CEO, tapping the onetime top lawyer at Getty Images to lead the company as it looks to expand its online ordering and delivery platform. Yoko Miyashita took over as CEO effective Tuesday, replacing Tim Leslie in the company's third leadership shakeup in three years. Leafly has shed 145 employees this year amid a cannabis market contraction and the coronavirus pandemic, but Miyashita told Law360 on Tuesday that the company has since added back employees. "It has been a roller coaster, and I don't...

