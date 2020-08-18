Goodwin Helps Snoop Dogg-Backed Dutchie Raise $35M

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Cannabis e-commerce business Dutchie, which counts Snoop Dogg's venture fund among its backers, said Tuesday it has raised $35 million in a Series B round guided by Goodwin Procter LLP. Dutchie said the $35 million round will go toward growing its team and product development. The Oregon-headquartered company bills itself as the world's largest e-commerce provider for cannabis dispensaries, saying it processes 10% of the world's legal cannabis sales and works with 25% of the legal dispensaries in the U.S. and Canada. Dutchie's e-commerce platform helps dispensaries handle online orders, curbside pickup, digital payments and deliveries, according to its website. ...

