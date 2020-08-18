Patients Want 2nd Circ. To Revive Pfizer Lipitor Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A group of patients who allege that Pfizer Inc.'s drug Lipitor caused their diabetes asked the Second Circuit to revive their case on Tuesday, saying their claims aren't preempted because the pharmaceutical company could have changed its label to warn about diabetes without the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval. In a 66-page brief, the 24 plaintiffs, led by Barbara Gayle, said the district court was incorrect in dismissing their claims with prejudice, as their proposed amended complaint would have countered the arguments that got the case thrown out. According to the brief, while the district judge ruled that the claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS