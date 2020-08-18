Voter Data Cos.' Worker Classification Suit Axed, For Now

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed a proposed class action by voter data processing companies challenging a new statute that heightens the standard for legally classifying Golden State workers as independent contractors, but gave them a chance to amend their complaint. In a 25-page order, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel said the companies, which contract with individuals to collect signatures from voters on ballot initiatives, haven't shown the statute — referred to as Assembly Bill 5 — would significantly inhibit their communications with voters. Even if they had, the judge said, the companies also have not shown A.B. 5 does...

