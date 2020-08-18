Post-Gazette Sues City Agency Over Race Bias Inquiry

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette sued the city's Commission on Human Relations in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday arguing that the discrimination inquiry that was issued after a Black reporter accused the newspaper of violating her civil rights is unconstitutional. The complaint seeks a declaration that the commission's inquiry and complaint, issued in June, violated the newspaper's First Amendment rights to freedom of the press and argues that when the paper barred Alexis D. Johnson from covering police brutality protests following a tweet, it was just following its established social media guidelines. The guidelines, it argues, are in place to avoid having reporters express...

