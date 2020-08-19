Olympic Committee Escapes Sex Abuse Insurance Dispute

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has dismissed a suit from Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. over coverage of suits accusing the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee of covering up sexual abuse, saying that because the committee is not a resident of the state, the federal court does not have jurisdiction over it. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello accepted the January recommendation from a magistrate judge to drop the case, rejecting arguments from Philadelphia that the committee was "localized" to Colorado and should be considered a citizen of the state for the purposes of diversity jurisdiction. Federally chartered...

