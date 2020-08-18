EEOC, McDonald's Franchise Settle Beard Policy Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida McDonald's franchisee will pay $69,000 as part of an agreement to resolve a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming that the company discriminated against a Hasidic Jew when it refused to hire him because he would not shave his beard. On Tuesday, Orlando-based U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger approved a consent decree between the EEOC and Chalfont & Associates Group Inc., which owns multiple McDonald's restaurants in central Florida. In addition to making the payment to Morteza Javadi, who had applied for a job as a part-time maintenance worker at the company's McDonald's restaurant...

