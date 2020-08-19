LuLaRoe Must Face Proposed Class Action Over Sales Tax

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A customer's proposed class action accusing clothing retailer LuLaRoe of improperly collecting sales tax in tax-free jurisdictions will be allowed to proceed after an Alaska federal judge determined that most of the claims were valid. LuLaRoe customer Katie Van can proceed with claims that she lost out on interest when sales tax was improperly collected on her purchases and that a damage award beyond a refund of the taxes paid could be warranted, U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland said in the Tuesday order. Because Van claimed she lost interest on the sales tax she paid to LuLaRoe, "it is plausible...

