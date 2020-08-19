Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CVS Unit To Pay $4.5M to Settle Workers' Wage Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- CVS Health Corp. subsidiary Omnicare will pay $4.5 million to settle a class action accusing the nursing home provider of underpaying delivery drivers, after a West Virginia federal judge wiped out a trial verdict in which a jury found that the company had not misclassified the workers as independent contractors.

U.S. District Judge Frank W. Volk approved the deal in an order Tuesday, noting that the case has taken many turns, including an appeals court refusing to overturn the verdict before the trial court ultimately reopened the matter on account of new evidence.

"It is evident that this extensive procedural posture has...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

