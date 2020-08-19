Comcast Seeks Arbitration For Suit Over Illegal Credit Check

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Comcast is trying to force into arbitration a suit accusing it of accessing the credit reports of potential customers without their permission, telling a Pennsylvania federal judge that the lead plaintiff was a Comcast customer and is thus bound to arbitrate his claims. James Shelton lives with his parents in a home with Comcast service, and even though the account is in his father's name, the telecom argued Tuesday that the accompanying arbitration agreement tacitly binds all members of the household. "Whatever may be said as to Plaintiff's standing and the merits of the manufactured claims he asserts, he is bound...

