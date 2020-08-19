Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Comcast Seeks Arbitration For Suit Over Illegal Credit Check

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Comcast is trying to force into arbitration a suit accusing it of accessing the credit reports of potential customers without their permission, telling a Pennsylvania federal judge that the lead plaintiff was a Comcast customer and is thus bound to arbitrate his claims.

James Shelton lives with his parents in a home with Comcast service, and even though the account is in his father's name, the telecom argued Tuesday that the accompanying arbitration agreement tacitly binds all members of the household.

"Whatever may be said as to Plaintiff's standing and the merits of the manufactured claims he asserts, he is bound...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!