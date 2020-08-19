Sabre Loses Bid For Redacted Info In CMA Merger Fight

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A U.K. tribunal on Wednesday denied airline booking service Sabre's request for access to redactions from the U.K. antitrust watchdog's report that sought to block its now-dropped $360 million merger with Farelogix, claiming that Sabre's requests for restricted information were "fishing" expeditions. The Competition Appeal Tribunal brushed aside Sabre Corp.'s July application for additional information on the Competition and Market Authority's April decision to block the Sabre-Farelogix Inc. deal. According to the tribunal, Sabre's push for the CMA to disclose the supporting footnotes, appendices and certain paragraphs in its April report were unnecessary and baseless. "We do not accept that Sabre...

