11th Circ. Backs FedEx In Suicidal Worker's ADA Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- FedEx Freight Inc. didn't violate the Americans with Disabilities Act when it disqualified an Alabama driver for a year and reduced his seniority after a suicide attempt, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday. A three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion that an Alabama district court was right to have found no proof that FedEx gave a phony reason for its actions and to have dismissed the employment discrimination claims brought by driver Gregory J. Vaughn. The panel said FedEx disqualified Vaughn from driving for 12 months in keeping with federal safety guidelines and reduced his seniority as a driver in accordance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS