Pair Of Life Science Cos. Raise Combined $247M In IPOs

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Life science companies Harmony Biosciences and Inhibrx went public Wednesday after raising a combined $247 million as the sector continues to dominate initial public offering launches. Shares for narcolepsy-focused pharmaceutical business Harmony Biosciences and biotechnology enterprise Inhibrx Inc., which is developing cancer and rare disease treatments, commenced trading Wednesday after raising money to fund product research and development, according to both companies' announcements about the offerings. Both IPOs are set to close Aug. 21. Latham & Watkins LLP-led Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. raised $128 million in its upsized IPO as its more than 5.3 million shares debuted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol...

