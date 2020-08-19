Former Steeler's Trucking Co. Accuses EQT Of Racial Bias

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A trucking company partly owned by former Pittsburgh Steeler Jerome Bettis claimed in a federal lawsuit Wednesday that EQT Production Co. discriminated against it as a minority-owned business when it terminated a contract worth an estimated $66 million in 2019. According to the lawsuit, EQT enticed an established water trucking company to partner with Bettis and his brother, who owned a sand and gravel hauling company already working with EQT, in order to form IntegrServ LLC, a new minority-owned business the natural gas giant could work with and point to as an example of its commitment to diversity. But when new...

