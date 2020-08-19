Fla. Can't Use Prostitution Sting Video In Robert Kraft Case

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that the state cannot use video evidence collected by police in the day spa prostitution sting that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft because it violates the Fourth Amendment. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal affirmed the decisions by four different trial judges to suppress video evidence obtained as part of a multicounty law enforcement investigation into prostitution and alleged human trafficking at various licensed massage parlors and spas in Florida. The appeals court said that the police departments failed to implement any techniques to minimize surveillance of innocent customers or workers in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS