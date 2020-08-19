Automated Health Can't Bring BIPA Suit Back To Fed. Court

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A health services management company can't get another shot at bringing a former employee's biometric privacy suit to federal court despite a recent Seventh Circuit ruling that federal courts can hear certain claims under the Biometric Information Privacy Act, an Illinois federal judge has ruled. Automated Health Systems Inc. had urged U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman to let it bring former employee Evelyn Hunter's proposed class action back to federal court after the judge had initially remanded her case to state court in February. The company argued the Seventh Circuit's recent ruling in Bryant v. Compass Group USA Inc. that informed consent...

