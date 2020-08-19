US Says Obama-Era Methane Rule Is Illegal

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday asked a Wyoming federal judge to vacate an Obama-era rule restricting methane emissions from natural gas wells on public and tribal lands. After a California federal judge decided last month to vacate the Trump administration's rescission of most of the 2016 Waste Prevention, Production Subject to Royalties, and Resource Conservation rule, separate litigation over the rule in Wyoming was restarted. The federal government said it "confesses error" regarding the rule and that it must be vacated because it "contains several legal deficiencies." "BLM now believes, on the basis of these determinations and after substantial...

