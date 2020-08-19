2nd Circ. Backs Rick Ross In 50 Cent's Publicity Rights Fight

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed Wednesday a ruling that handed Rick Ross a win in a copyright dispute with 50 Cent over Ross' sampling of the rapper's hit song "In Da Club" to promote his own album "Black Market," finding federal law preempts 50 Cent's state right-to-publicity claim. In a 66-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that 50 Cent hasn't claimed he was substantially injured by Ross' recording, and his lawsuit is "little more than a thinly disguised effort to exert control over an unauthorized production of a sample of his work," which 50 Cent doesn't even own. "[50 Cent's] attempt...

